Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,165 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

