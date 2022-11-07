Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 357,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 265,078 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.46 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.