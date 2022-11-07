Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,041 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

CTSH opened at $52.63 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

