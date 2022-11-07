Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,245 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASB opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

