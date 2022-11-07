Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS MODVF remained flat at $7.83 during midday trading on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

