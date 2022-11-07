Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS MODVF remained flat at $7.83 during midday trading on Monday. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.
About Melcor Developments
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melcor Developments (MODVF)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.