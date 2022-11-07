Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

