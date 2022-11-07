Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE LHX opened at $229.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

