Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

DG opened at $248.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

