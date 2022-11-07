Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 287.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

NYSE:NOW opened at $361.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $702.74.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.