Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

