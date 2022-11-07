Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 481,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.57. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

