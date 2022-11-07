Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,482 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

AMAT opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

