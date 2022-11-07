Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 26,358 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

