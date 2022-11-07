Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.39 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
