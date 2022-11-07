MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000. The Hanover Insurance Group makes up 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

NYSE THG traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,071. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.