MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Cuts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,615,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

