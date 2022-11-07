MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $7.60 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,835 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.24% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Perficient by 492.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Perficient by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 194.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Price Performance

Perficient stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,063. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

