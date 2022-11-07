MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,025 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.71% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of ALEX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.41. 7,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

