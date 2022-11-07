MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 2.0% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.98. 3,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,589. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $2.20. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

