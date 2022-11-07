MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 273,410 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,410 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks accounts for 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 163,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

Shares of ATEN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.14. 34,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $339,253.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,274,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $339,253.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $773,197. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

