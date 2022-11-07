MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 46,675 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,675 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONE Gas Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.77. 5,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

