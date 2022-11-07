MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 67,270 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,270 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.31% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 5,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

