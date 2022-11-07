MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 8,240 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EFSC. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

