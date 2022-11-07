MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 94,855 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,855 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.16% of Portland General Electric worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of POR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.