MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,495 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

