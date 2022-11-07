Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.62, but opened at 1.57. Meta Materials shares last traded at 1.56, with a volume of 86,091 shares.

Meta Materials Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.05 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.05 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 877.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Meta Materials

In other news, CEO Georgios Palikaras purchased 42,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.96 per share, for a total transaction of 40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,112,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Materials by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60,322 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 193.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 327,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Featured Articles

