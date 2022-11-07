Metahero (HERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.01655912 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005671 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.01822798 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.