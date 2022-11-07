Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.26 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.01636194 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.10 or 0.01811937 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.