Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.99 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $888,049.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.46 or 0.01635415 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005652 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.01785915 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

