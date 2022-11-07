Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 771 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE CP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,127. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

