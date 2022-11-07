Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 117.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 209,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.