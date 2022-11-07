Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. 264,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,150. The company has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

