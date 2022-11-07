Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,976. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $386.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

