Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.17. 85,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,770. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

