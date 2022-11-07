MetisDAO Price Reaches $27.03 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $27.03 or 0.00129195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $118.75 million and $4.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.87435842 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,152,603.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

