MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.11 on Thursday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

