Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Lowered to $1,284.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,314.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,284.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,229.31.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 991.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total transaction of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,535.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $13,604,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.