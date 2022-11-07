Mirror Protocol Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $14.37 million and $5.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00597893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.59 or 0.31139746 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.