Mizuho Cuts Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $8.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Diversey has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 933,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

