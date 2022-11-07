MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $181.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

