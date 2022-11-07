monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $76.78. Approximately 7,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 635,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

