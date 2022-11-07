Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,760 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.
Mondi Trading Up 2.0 %
LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,536.50 ($17.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 708.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.82. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953 ($22.58).
About Mondi
Featured Stories
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.