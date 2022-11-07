Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,760 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Mondi Trading Up 2.0 %

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,536.50 ($17.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 708.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,482.82. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953 ($22.58).

About Mondi

Featured Stories

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

