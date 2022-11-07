Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,760

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mondi Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,536.50 ($17.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The company has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.06. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,953 ($22.58).

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

