Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,760

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Mondi Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,536.50 ($17.77) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60. The company has a market cap of £7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.06. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,953 ($22.58).
About Mondi
