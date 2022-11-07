Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

