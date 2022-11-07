Monterey Capital Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 7th

Monterey Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 7th. Monterey Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Monterey Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Monterey Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monterey Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Monterey Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target companies in the clean transition economy.

