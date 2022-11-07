Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $216.14 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $216.14 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00068278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,099,235 coins and its circulating supply is 430,617,657 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

