Moonbeam Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $214.01 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00087727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006650 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,996,089 coins and its circulating supply is 430,353,764 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

