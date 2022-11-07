Morgan Stanley Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

MGA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,281. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

