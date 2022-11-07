Morgan Stanley Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.62.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.66.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.