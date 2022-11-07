Morgan Stanley Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $115.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %
PSX traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $105.26. 25,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
